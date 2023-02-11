English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Friday's Match

Chelsea 0, Fulham 0

Saturday's Matches

Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4

Brentford 3, Southampton 0

Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0

Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 1, West Ham 1

Sunday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0

Tottenham 1, Man City 0

Wednesday's Match

Man United 2, Leeds 2

Saturday's Matches

West Ham 1, Chelsea 1

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

West Brom 1, Coventry 0

Saturday's Matches

Norwich 0, Burnley 3

Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0

Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 1, QPR 1

Hull 1, Cardiff 0

Luton Town 1, Stoke 0

Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0

Millwall 1, Sunderland 1

Preston 1, Bristol City 2

Reading 2, Watford 2

Swansea 3, Birmingham 4

Monday's Match

Blackburn 0, Wigan 0

Tuesday's Match

Blackpool 2, Huddersfield 2

Friday's Match

Birmingham 2, West Brom 0

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3

Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1

Derby 5, Morecambe 0

Exeter 1, Charlton 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3

Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2

Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1

Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3

Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0

Tuesday's Match

Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Newport County 2, Swindon 1

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 1, Barrow 1

Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3

Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1

Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Northampton 0, Walsall 0

Salford 2, Rochdale 1

Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2

Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0

Tuesday's Matches

Crewe 0, Leyton Orient 2

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Doncaster 2, Tranmere 0

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Northampton vs. Grimsby Town, 9 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

England National League

Friday's Match

Scunthorpe 1, Barnet 3

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 2, Dorking Wanderers 0

Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 0

Bromley 1, Maidenhead United 1

Eastleigh 1, Woking 0

Oldham 0, Halifax Town 1

Solihull Moors 0, Gateshead FC 2

Southend 2, York City FC 0

Torquay United 1, Notts County 2

Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Yeovil 2, Maidstone United FC 2

Altrincham 1, Wrexham 2

Tuesday's Matches

Oldham 4, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Halifax Town 1, Barnet 3

Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Chesterfield 1, Woking 3

York City FC 2, Solihull Moors 3

Maidenhead United 1, Southend 2

Saturday's Matches

Barnet vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd

Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd

Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd

Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd

Woking vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd

Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. ppd

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Southend vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.

Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.

Altrincham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Barnet vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.

Notts County vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

York City FC vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.