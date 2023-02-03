Ellis sparks Southern Cal past Washington State 80-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to offset a big night by Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye and Southern California pulled away late for an 80-70 victory on Thursday night.
Ellis hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peterson sank 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Tre White made 6 of 9 shots and scored 14.