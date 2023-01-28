E. Washington 75, Weber St. 71

D.Jones 6-13 5-5 18, Koehler 4-5 0-0 9, Tew 3-4 1-2 7, Cunningham 2-5 0-1 5, Verplancken 6-12 2-2 16, Ballard 3-6 3-3 12, Porter 1-5 1-2 4, Rouzan 0-1 0-1 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 12-16 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title