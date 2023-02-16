E. Washington 72, N. Arizona 55

Mains 2-8 2-2 6, Towt 6-12 0-0 12, Cone 5-12 0-0 12, Fuller 2-9 0-0 4, Lloyd 3-10 0-0 7, McLaughlin 2-6 0-0 5, Haymon 1-2 0-0 3, Wistrcill 2-2 0-0 4, Fort 1-1 0-0 2, Campisano 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 2-2 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title