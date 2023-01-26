Skip to main content
Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122

Bey 10-19 0-0 25, Bogdanovic 4-15 3-4 11, Duren 7-8 3-3 17, Burks 6-9 5-6 20, Ivey 5-12 5-5 16, Livers 1-5 0-0 2, Stewart 3-6 5-5 11, Diallo 6-9 0-0 12, Hayes 6-12 2-3 16. Totals 48-95 23-26 130.

BROOKLYN (122)

Harris 3-9 0-0 7, O'Neale 1-7 0-0 3, Claxton 11-13 5-7 27, Irving 14-27 6-7 40, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0, Morris 2-9 0-0 5, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 2-5 3-3 8, Mills 2-5 1-2 6, Sumner 7-10 8-8 24, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 23-27 122.

Detroit 30 28 43 29 130
Brooklyn 27 32 31 32 122

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-27 (Bey 5-8, Burks 3-4, Hayes 2-5, Ivey 1-4, Livers 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-4), Brooklyn 13-38 (Irving 6-12, Sumner 2-2, Watanabe 1-3, Harris 1-4, Mills 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Morris 1-6, Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_Detroit None, Brooklyn 1 (O'Neale). Rebounds_Detroit 48 (Bey 9), Brooklyn 40 (Claxton 13). Assists_Detroit 27 (Ivey 8), Brooklyn 24 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Brooklyn 23. A_17,732 (17,732)

