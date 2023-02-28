Denver 133, Houston 112

Gordon 5-7 1-2 11, M.Porter Jr. 7-11 0-0 17, Jokic 7-11 0-1 14, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 2-3 14, Murray 12-18 3-3 32, Cancar 3-6 1-1 9, Bryant 3-6 2-4 8, Brown 6-11 0-0 15, Braun 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 4-11 0-0 9, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 53-92 11-16 133.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title