Davidson 65, St. Bonaventure 54

Farell 3-9 0-0 9, Venning 8-12 0-2 16, Banks 4-15 1-2 9, Flowers 4-10 0-0 10, Luc 4-9 2-2 10, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 3-6 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title