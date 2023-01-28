Dartmouth 83, Columbia 73

Bedri 3-7 0-0 6, Odunowo 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-9 2-4 6, De La Rosa 8-11 1-2 19, McLean 3-8 0-0 6, Murphy 4-11 2-2 13, Noland 3-5 0-0 8, Tavroff 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Robledo 3-3 0-0 9, Stankard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 5-8 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title