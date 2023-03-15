Dallas 137, San Antonio 128

Bullock 6-11 2-2 20, Kleber 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 8-8 6-7 22, Green 9-18 1-2 21, Hardy 5-17 9-10 22, Bertans 2-4 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 10-11 28, McGee 1-1 2-2 4, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 4-5 2-3 11. Totals 44-86 32-37 137.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title