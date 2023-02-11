Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title