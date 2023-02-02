Dallas 111, New Orleans 106

Ingram 10-20 5-6 26, Murphy III 3-6 3-3 9, Valanciunas 5-11 6-6 16, Jones 4-9 0-1 9, McCollum 9-14 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 1-2 11, Nance Jr. 5-6 0-0 10, Alvarado 1-4 2-3 4, Lewis Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 17-21 106.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title