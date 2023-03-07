CS Bakersfield 51, CS Northridge 47

Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Allen-Eikens 4-6 7-8 15, Igbanugo 2-6 4-4 8, Slaymaker 2-5 2-2 7, Wright 3-17 3-4 10, Stevens 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-44 16-18 47.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title