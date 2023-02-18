Colorado St. 60, Fresno St. 57

Cartier 6-7 0-1 13, Hebb 0-2 0-0 0, Rivera 2-7 0-0 6, Stevens 7-13 2-2 17, Tonje 3-8 4-5 10, Lake 2-6 2-2 8, Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Moors 0-0 0-0 0, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 10-12 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title