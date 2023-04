Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield to Josh Naylor. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Kris Bryant singles to center field. C.J. Cron pops out to shallow infield to Mike Zunino. Elias Diaz grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Guardians 0.

Rockies fourth. Elias Diaz singles to deep left field. Mike Moustakas singles to shallow infield. Elias Diaz to second. Alan Trejo lines out to center field to Myles Straw. Brenton Doyle walks. Mike Moustakas to second. Elias Diaz to third. Ezequiel Tovar singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Brenton Doyle to third. Mike Moustakas scores. Elias Diaz scores. Throwing error by Steven Kwan. Charlie Blackmon walks. Jurickson Profar singles to left field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Brenton Doyle scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 5, Guardians 0.

Rockies fifth. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Mike Moustakas doubles to deep right center field. Alan Trejo singles to left center field. Mike Moustakas scores. Brenton Doyle strikes out swinging. Ezequiel Tovar flies out to Oscar Gonzalez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Guardians 0.