Colorado 59, California 46

Alajiki 2-3 0-0 6, Kuany 2-10 6-7 10, Newell 4-10 0-0 8, Thiemann 3-5 1-1 7, Brown 1-8 2-2 5, Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Roberson 0-1 1-2 1, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 2-2 0-0 4, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-43 10-12 46.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title