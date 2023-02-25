Coll. of Charleston 92, Stony Brook 52

Policelli 7-16 5-6 22, Fitzmorris 2-11 1-2 5, Onyekonwu 1-7 0-0 2, Roberts 1-6 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 2-7 0-1 5, Pettway 5-10 1-2 12, Sarvan 0-2 0-0 0, Nahar 1-1 0-0 3, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0, Muratori 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 7-11 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title