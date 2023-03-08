Colgate 79, Lafayette 61

Jenkins 3-9 0-0 6, O'Boyle 4-15 1-1 9, Rivera 6-14 1-3 13, Vander Baan 2-6 2-4 6, Berger 2-13 0-0 6, Sondberg 3-4 0-0 8, Hines 4-9 2-2 10, Pettit 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-73 6-10 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title