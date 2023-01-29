Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Coffey 5-13 8-9 18, Zubac 0-5 2-2 2, Mann 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 4-10 3-4 11, Diabate 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-7 3-3 13, Boston Jr. 9-19 5-6 24, Kennard 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 37-89 23-27 99.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title