Cleveland 116, Brooklyn 114

E.Mobley 11-18 4-6 26, Okoro 4-5 0-0 11, Allen 5-9 2-2 12, Garland 4-16 3-3 13, Mitchell 11-24 6-9 31, Osman 3-7 1-2 8, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, LeVert 3-7 4-4 12, Rubio 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 20-26 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title