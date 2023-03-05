Cincinnati 97, SMU 74

Odigie 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 4-11 2-2 10, Nutall 1-6 5-7 8, Phelps 6-15 4-4 17, Smith 4-7 2-4 10, Njie 5-6 4-5 14, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Todorovic 1-1 0-0 3, Lanier 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 21-26 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title