White sox fifth. Tim Anderson flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Luis Robert Jr. homers to left field. Andrew Benintendi flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Astros 0.

White sox sixth. Yoan Moncada doubles. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal walks. Andrew Vaughn to second. Oscar Colas doubles to left field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Andrew Vaughn scores. Elvis Andrus hit by pitch. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Luis Robert Jr. flies out to shallow center field to Kyle Tucker. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to second base, Mauricio Dubon to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 3, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. Chas McCormick walks. Corey Julks grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Martin Maldonado singles to center field. Chas McCormick to third. Martin Maldonado to second. Chas McCormick scores. Jeremy Pena strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Astros 1.

White sox eighth. Yasmani Grandal flies out to shallow center field to Jeremy Pena. Oscar Colas singles to third base. Elvis Andrus grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Tim Anderson doubles to deep center field. Oscar Colas scores. Luis Robert Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Astros 1.

White sox ninth. Andrew Benintendi walks. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Yoan Moncada homers to left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep center field. Yasmani Grandal singles to center field. Andrew Vaughn to third. Oscar Colas flies out to left field to Corey Julks. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Astros 1.

Astros ninth. Cesar Salazar pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Cesar Salazar walks. Jeremy Pena walks. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Jeremy Pena to third. Cesar Salazar scores. David Hensley singles to right field. Jose Abreu to second. Jeremy Pena scores. Chas McCormick flies out to first base to Andrew Vaughn.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Astros 3.