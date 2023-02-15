Charlotte 120, San Antonio 110

Bates-Diop 5-13 1-1 12, Sochan 3-12 0-0 6, Collins 5-11 2-2 14, Branham 10-14 0-0 23, Johnson 6-20 8-9 21, Barlow 1-2 0-0 2, McDermott 6-9 0-0 17, Bassey 2-10 0-2 4, Graham 3-12 3-4 10, Wesley 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 41-107 15-20 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title