Charlotte 112, N.Y. Knicks 105

Hayward 9-17 2-3 23, Washington 5-10 1-2 13, Williams 3-4 1-4 7, Oubre Jr. 10-17 4-4 27, Rozier 10-22 3-3 25, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Richards 1-1 5-5 7, McGowens 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-85 16-21 112.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title