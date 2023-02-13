Champions Tour Statistics

Through Feb. 12

1, Stephen Ames, $340,500. 2, Steve Stricker, $340,000. 3, Mark Hensby, $176,000. 4, Ken Tanigawa, $171,000. 5 (tie), Steven Alker, Darren Clarke and Mike Weir, $137,000. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $129,000. 9, Alex Cejka, $123,000. 10 (tie), Richard Green, Robert Karlsson, Brett Quigley and Paul Stankowski, $109,650. 14, Colin Montgomerie, $96,600. 15, Kevin Sutherland, $95,200. 16, Ernie Els, $77,000. 17, Thongchai Jaidee, $73,333. 18, Scott McCarron, $73,100. 19, Retief Goosen, $72,250. 20, Paul Broadhurst, $66,500. 21, Bernhard Langer, $62,700. 22, Justin Leonard, $52,500. 23 (tie), Harrison Frazar and Jim Furyk, $46,000. 25, Dicky Pride, $44,050.

Scoring

1, 10 tied with .

Driving Distance

1, Ernie Els, 310.7. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 306. 3, Darren Clarke, 304.7. 4, Rod Pampling, 303. 5, Scott McCarron, 302.7. 6, Cameron Beckman, 301. 7 (tie), Fred Couples and Retief Goosen, 300.8. 9, Steve Stricker, 298.8. 10, Ken Tanigawa, 295.3.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1 (tie), Olin Browne, Fred Funk, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker, 95.24%. 5, Dicky Pride, 92.86%. 6 (tie), Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate and Corey Pavin, 90.48%. 9, 3 tied with 88.10%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 90.74%. 2, Steve Stricker, 88.89%. 3 (tie), Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, 85.19%. 5, Mike Weir, 83.33%. 6, 7 tied with 81.48%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 10. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 11. 3, Darren Clarke, 12. 4, Fred Couples, 13. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Ken Tanigawa, 23. 7, Rod Pampling, 24. 8 (tie), Michael Allen and Corey Pavin, 30. 10, 2 tied with 31.

Putting Average

1, Steve Stricker, 1.625. 2, Ernie Els, 1.628. 3, Darren Clarke, 1.659. 4, Mike Weir, 1.667. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 1.675. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.692. 7, Michael Allen, 1.698. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.703. 9, 2 tied with 1.705.

Birdie Average

1, Mike Weir, 7.67. 2 (tie), Steven Alker and Steve Stricker, 7.33. 4, Ernie Els, 7. 5, Darren Clarke, 6.33. 6, Alex Cejka, 5.5. 7 (tie), Michael Allen and Jerry Kelly, 5.33. 9, 4 tied with 5.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, 15 tied with .

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Alex Cejka and Thongchai Jaidee, 100.00%. 3, Fred Couples, 80.00%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Rocco Mediate, 75.00%. 6 (tie), Doug Barron and Scott Parel, 71.43%. 8, 6 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 28. 2, Darren Clarke, 51. 3, Fred Couples, 72. 4, Mike Weir, 93. 5, Alex Cejka, 95. 6, Michael Allen, 100. 7, Ernie Els, 102. 8, Thongchai Jaidee, 104. 9, Steven Alker, 108. 10, Stephen Ames, 114.