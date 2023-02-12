Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65

Nweke 3-9 3-4 10, Otieno 2-3 0-0 4, Balanc 5-12 0-0 14, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kortright 3-12 3-5 9, Chenery 3-6 2-2 10, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Reyes 2-2 0-0 4, Riggins 2-6 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-11 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title