Canisius 81, Niagara 68

Gray 2-10 2-2 6, Iorio 3-6 0-0 6, Bayless 1-3 0-0 2, D.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Thomasson 15-26 3-5 35, Erving 3-5 1-3 8, Kasperzyk 2-8 2-2 7, Obioha 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 27-61 10-14 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title