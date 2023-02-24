Canisius 66, St. Peter's 53

Sow 2-4 1-2 5, Washington 2-2 2-4 6, Dasher 7-14 0-3 14, Murray 3-12 0-0 7, Reid 4-7 0-0 8, Saddler 1-3 0-0 2, Bland 2-7 0-0 5, Cardaci 0-4 0-0 0, Tut 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-57 3-9 53.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title