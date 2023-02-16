Cal St.-Fullerton 76, UC San Diego 73

Lee 3-3 1-1 7, Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 4-9 3-5 12, San Antonio 3-6 2-3 11, Wrightsell 8-17 6-8 25, Carper 2-4 0-0 5, Square 3-3 3-5 9, Eaton 0-3 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-53 15-24 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title