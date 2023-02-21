Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 60

Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-11 0-1 5, Jones 7-10 3-3 18, San Antonio 1-7 3-5 5, Wrightsell 5-9 4-4 15, Carper 2-5 0-0 6, Square 5-6 5-6 15, Bastian 2-3 2-2 6, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, Panov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-21 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title