Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51

Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-8 5-5 9, Jones 5-10 3-3 13, San Antonio 2-5 4-4 9, Wrightsell 4-12 2-3 11, Square 2-3 1-2 5, Carper 0-3 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1, Eaton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 17-46 16-19 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title