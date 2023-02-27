Butler's acrobatic layup, 23 points lead Heat past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler hit an acrobatic reverse layup in the final minutes, and his 23 points led five Miami players in double figures as the Heat edged the Philadelphia 76ers 101-99 on Monday night.
Butler was an assist shy of a triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and nine assists. His spinning move and finishing layup while driving between the Sixers' Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker gave the Heat a 100-99 lead with 1:28 to play after Philadelphia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. He added a free throw with 8.1 seconds left.