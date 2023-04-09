Buffalo Sabres Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2023 Buffalo Sabres POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 72 Tage Thompson 75 46 47 93 7 35 19 1 7 280 .164 F 53 Jeff Skinner 75 33 42 75 13 39 8 0 3 229 .144 F 89 Alex Tuch 70 35 39 74 13 20 8 1 8 202 .173 D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 74 15 57 72 11 90 6 0 2 197 .076 F 24 Dylan Cozens 77 31 36 67 -1 41 5 2 1 200 .155 F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 78 12 41 53 -10 22 4 1 1 123 .098 F 71 Victor Olofsson 73 26 12 38 -26 4 7 0 5 155 .168 F 22 Jack Quinn 71 14 22 36 -4 15 1 0 2 116 .121 D 25 Owen Power 75 4 31 35 11 24 0 0 1 120 .033 F 77 JJ Peterka 73 11 20 31 -14 24 2 0 1 120 .092 F 21 Kyle Okposo 71 11 16 27 -7 32 1 1 3 141 .078 F 19 Peyton Krebs 70 8 17 25 -10 48 1 1 0 73 .110 F 17 Tyson Jost 57 7 14 21 -7 23 0 0 0 85 .082 F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 76 10 7 17 -5 14 0 0 0 109 .092 D 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 64 2 12 14 -3 36 0 1 1 41 .049 D 10 Henri Jokiharju 56 2 10 12 -7 30 0 0 0 75 .027 F 29 Vinnie Hinostroza 26 2 9 11 -1 6 0 0 1 38 .053 D 78 Jacob Bryson 57 1 8 9 -24 8 0 0 0 27 .037 D 23 Mattias Samuelsson 53 1 8 9 12 20 0 0 0 73 .014 F 71 Rasmus Asplund 27 2 6 8 0 0 0 1 0 33 .061 F 12 Jordan Greenway 13 4 0 4 -1 0 0 0 0 22 .182 D 38 Kale Clague 32 0 3 3 -6 24 0 0 0 24 .000 D 4 Casey Fitzgerald 23 0 3 3 -1 4 0 0 0 12 .000 D 20 Lawrence Pilut 17 1 2 3 -4 0 0 0 1 14 .071 D 61 Riley Stillman 15 1 2 3 -1 11 0 0 0 5 .200 F 13 Lukas Rousek 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 F 24 Anders Bjork 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 4 Jeremy Davies 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 8 Riley Sheahan 2 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 78 280 468 748 -66 592 62 9 37 2517 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 78 284 505 789 29 677 59 7 36 2588 .110 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 33 1910 3.61 17 11 4 0 115 1054 0.891 0 1 2 41 Craig Anderson 25 1428 3.07 10 11 2 1 73 790 0.908 0 1 2 31 Eric Comrie 19 1111 3.67 9 9 1 1 68 594 0.886 0 1 2 27 Devon Levi 4 245 3.17 3 1 0 0 13 135 0.904 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 78 4730 3.45 39 32 7 2 269 2573 .890 280 468 592 OPPONENT TOTALS 78 4730 3.4 39 29 10 2 265 2502 .889 284 505 677