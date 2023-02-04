Brown 68, Harvard 65

Owusu-Anane 5-9 2-4 12, Friday 3-6 4-6 10, Lilly 7-11 4-4 21, P.Wojcik 6-13 8-11 23, Cooley 0-3 0-0 0, Ferrari 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Cowan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 18-25 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title