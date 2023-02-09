Brooklyn Nets Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 39 36.0 410-734 .559 71-189 267-286 .934 1158 29.7
Irving 40 37.0 398-819 .486 130-348 158-179 .883 1084 27.1
Claxton 51 29.7 292-399 .732 0-2 87-173 .503 671 13.2
Curry 39 23.2 153-330 .464 74-174 34-35 .971 414 10.6
Thomas 37 15.9 129-274 .471 32-75 94-114 .825 384 10.4
Warren 26 18.8 102-200 .510 16-48 27-33 .818 247 9.5
O'Neale 51 34.2 167-419 .399 116-288 30-42 .714 480 9.4
Harris 47 24.4 143-318 .450 89-221 14-21 .667 389 8.3
Sumner 46 14.5 113-246 .459 28-81 88-95 .926 342 7.4
Simmons 38 27.3 125-221 .566 0-1 25-57 .439 275 7.2
Watanabe 40 18.5 94-182 .516 48-101 27-37 .730 263 6.6
Mills 34 13.5 70-167 .419 40-108 19-21 .905 199 5.9
Sharpe 29 9.7 44-84 .524 4-5 15-23 .652 107 3.7
Morris 27 10.6 33-82 .402 20-49 10-10 1.000 96 3.6
Smith 2 12.5 3-6 .500 1-3 0-0 .000 7 3.5
Duke 15 9.1 21-46 .457 0-6 4-8 .500 46 3.1
Edwards 14 5.6 6-24 .250 2-12 1-2 .500 15 1.1
Williams 1 5.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 54 240.5 2303-4551 .506 671-1711 900-1136 .792 6177 114.4
OPPONENTS 54 240.5 2179-4775 .456 660-1774 1060-1379 .769 6078 112.6
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 14 248 262 6.7 207 5.3 92 0 32 136 57
Irving 38 166 204 5.1 211 5.3 109 0 41 91 33
Claxton 132 336 468 9.2 86 1.7 142 0 40 67 132
Curry 10 67 77 2.0 81 2.1 74 0 26 41 7
Thomas 6 53 59 1.6 54 1.5 36 0 14 37 5
Warren 13 59 72 2.8 29 1.1 45 0 15 17 7
O'Neale 35 213 248 4.9 204 4.0 161 0 44 87 38
Harris 17 112 129 2.7 77 1.6 120 0 25 31 13
Sumner 11 61 72 1.6 66 1.4 76 0 30 44 9
Simmons 36 209 245 6.4 243 6.4 129 1 54 92 22
Watanabe 26 83 109 2.7 36 .9 61 0 18 16 15
Mills 6 26 32 .9 46 1.4 22 0 12 19 2
Sharpe 46 56 102 3.5 20 .7 53 0 5 25 15
Morris 13 46 59 2.2 25 .9 33 0 8 14 5
Smith 0 6 6 3.0 4 2.0 3 0 3 1 0
Duke 6 9 15 1.0 12 .8 25 0 6 13 1
Edwards 6 8 14 1.0 2 .1 3 0 3 4 1
Williams 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 415 1759 2174 40.3 1403 26.0 1185 2 376 737 362
OPPONENTS 628 1765 2393 44.3 1258 23.3 990 1 404 710 205
