Brooklyn 124, Minnesota 123

Finney-Smith 3-9 3-4 11, Johnson 3-8 7-9 15, Claxton 5-6 1-2 11, Bridges 13-24 4-6 34, Dinwiddie 11-24 4-6 29, O'Neale 3-11 3-4 12, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 4-7 1-1 11, Thomas 0-1 1-1 1. Totals 42-91 24-33 124.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title