Brooklyn 122, Denver 120

Finney-Smith 5-8 0-0 15, Johnson 5-11 2-2 14, Claxton 8-9 4-4 20, Bridges 7-16 8-9 25, Dinwiddie 5-15 5-6 15, O'Neale 4-9 0-0 11, Noel 0-2 1-2 1, Harris 3-6 0-0 9, Curry 5-8 1-1 12. Totals 42-84 21-24 122.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title