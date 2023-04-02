Brooklyn 111, Utah 110

Markkanen 8-21 6-6 23, Olynyk 2-7 3-4 7, Kessler 3-5 0-2 6, Agbaji 6-13 5-5 19, Horton-Tucker 12-25 5-6 32, Fontecchio 1-5 0-2 2, Samanic 1-3 1-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 40-91 22-30 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title