Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61

Motta 1-6 1-2 4, Screen 4-7 3-7 11, Timmerman 5-8 3-4 13, Forrest 4-12 0-0 9, Rice 3-7 0-0 7, Edmonds 2-5 1-1 5, Bijiek 4-6 2-2 12, Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, Adoh 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-16 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title