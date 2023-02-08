Boston U. 60, American 54

O'Neil 0-2 2-4 2, Rogers 6-8 1-1 14, Donadio 1-4 0-0 2, Sprouse 2-8 0-0 6, Stephens 3-5 0-0 6, Smalls 4-7 3-4 13, Knotek 2-2 5-5 9, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Ballisager Webb 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-40 11-14 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title