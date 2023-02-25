Boston U. 59, Lehigh 56

Tan 0-2 0-2 0, Higgins 5-10 1-2 13, Knostman 0-1 3-4 3, Taylor 4-10 1-2 10, Whitney-Sidney 5-14 4-4 14, Parolin 2-2 5-6 9, Sinclair 2-8 0-0 5, Fenton 1-2 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 14-20 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title