Boston College 75, Louisville 65

Curry 5-6 0-1 10, Lands 0-2 2-2 2, Withers 6-12 2-2 16, Ellis 7-11 0-0 17, James 6-13 0-1 15, Traynor 2-4 0-0 5, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 4-6 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title