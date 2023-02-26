Boston College 73, Wake Forest 63

VanTimmeren 5-8 3-6 14, Gakdeng 8-10 6-12 22, Daley 7-12 4-5 18, Lacey 2-5 1-2 7, Mair 3-6 0-0 6, Lezama 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 1-2 4-6 6, Totals 26-44 18-31 73
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title