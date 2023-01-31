Boston College 62, No. 20 Clemson 54

Schieffelin 1-1 0-0 2, Tyson 6-13 6-6 22, Hall 3-12 2-2 9, C.Hunter 4-15 4-4 12, D.Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Godfrey 0-1 4-4 4, Beadle 1-3 0-0 2, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 1-2 0-0 3, Middlebrooks 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 16-16 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title