Boston 142, Indiana 138

Horford 3-4 0-0 7, Tatum 9-25 10-11 31, Williams III 4-6 0-0 8, J.Brown 11-24 5-7 30, Smart 5-11 4-5 15, Hauser 3-3 0-0 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 9-12 1-1 24, White 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 51-99 22-26 142.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title