Boston 129, Atlanta 121

Brown 12-22 4-5 31, Tatum 8-20 11-12 31, Horford 0-2 0-0 0, Smart 8-14 0-0 19, White 7-14 0-0 18, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 4-5 5-6 13, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 1-2 14, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-89 21-25 129.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title