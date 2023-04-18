Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Boston 119, Atlanta 106

Collins 2-11 0-0 5, Hunter 8-19 0-0 18, Capela 2-4 0-2 4, Murray 11-24 0-0 29, Young 9-22 4-6 24, Bey 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 4-5 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-11 0-0 18. Totals 43-101 4-8 106.

BOSTON (119)

Brown 7-14 2-4 18, Tatum 12-22 0-0 29, Horford 3-6 0-0 8, Smart 6-11 0-0 14, White 11-16 2-2 26, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Brogdon 4-11 4-4 13. Totals 48-86 8-10 119.

Atlanta 25 24 32 25 106
Boston 28 33 29 29 119

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-48 (Murray 7-13, Bogdanovic 4-7, Young 2-8, Hunter 2-9, Collins 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Bey 0-3), Boston 15-33 (Tatum 5-9, Brown 2-4, Horford 2-4, White 2-5, Smart 2-6, Hauser 1-1, Brogdon 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (Hunter 12), Boston 44 (Tatum 10). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Murray, Young 6), Boston 28 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 11, Boston 8. A_19,156 (18,624)

