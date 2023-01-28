Binghamton 84, Bryant 67

Cramer 3-6 1-2 7, Edert 3-7 0-0 8, Latimer 0-1 0-0 0, Pride 5-15 5-6 17, Timberlake 4-13 2-2 10, Walker 5-10 2-3 12, Hawkins 2-5 3-4 8, Brelsford 1-3 0-0 3, Moon 1-1 0-0 2, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 13-17 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title