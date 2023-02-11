Binghamton 80, Albany (NY) 66, OT

Beagle 7-10 5-9 19, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Patel 1-3 1-2 3, Drumgoole 7-17 5-8 21, Hutcheson 1-3 2-2 4, Reddish 4-8 2-2 11, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Edmead 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 15-23 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title