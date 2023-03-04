Binghamton 67, UMBC 65

Falko 6-12 2-2 16, Harried 2-9 2-4 6, Hinckson 5-8 0-1 11, Petcash 2-4 6-8 11, Gibson 5-9 2-2 13, Balogun 2-5 4-6 8, Akuwovo 1-3 0-2 2, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 16-25 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title