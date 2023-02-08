Binghamton 66, New Hampshire 64

Falko 6-17 0-1 12, Harried 10-17 1-1 23, Hinckson 3-4 4-5 11, Petcash 4-6 0-0 10, Gibson 2-7 0-1 4, White 1-2 0-0 2, McGriff 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 28-59 5-8 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title